Capricorn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Turquoise Yachts in Turkey, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Capricorn measures 42.5 feet in length and has a beam of 8.51 feet.

Capricorn has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Caliari Superyacht Inc..

Her interior design is by J.G. Vergés Design.

Capricorn also features naval architecture by Internaval Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Capricorn has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Capricorn has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Capricorn accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Capricorn has a Dark grey hull.

Capricorn is an ABS A1 AMS Yachting Service class yacht. She flies the flag of British.