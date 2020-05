Capricorno (previously named Morning Glory) is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by McConaghy Boats and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Capricorno measures 24.01 feet in length and has a beam of 5.44 feet.

Capricorno has a composite hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Capricorno accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Capricorno flies the flag of Italy.