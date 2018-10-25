Captivator is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Captivator measures 25.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.94 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Captivator has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Captivator accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.