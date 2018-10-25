Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 1984

Captivator

1984

|

Motor Yacht

Captivator is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Captivator measures 25.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.94 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Captivator has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Captivator accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.94m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
