Cara Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Jongert Yachts in Medemblik, Netherlands.

Design

Cara Maria measures 31.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 106 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cara Maria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Her interior design is by John Munford.

Cara Maria also features naval architecture by Jongert Design Team.

Performance and Capabilities

Cara Maria has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Cara Maria has a fuel capacity of 8,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cara Maria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cara Maria has a hull NB of 389.

Cara Maria flies the flag of Bermuda.