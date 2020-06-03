Read online now
Length 27.5m
Year 2008

Caramia

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Caramia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard in Pisa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Caramia measures 27.50 feet in length and has a beam of 6.05 feet.

Caramia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Caramia has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by an arneson drives propulsion system.

Accommodation

Caramia accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caramia is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

40Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.05m

crew:

3

draft:

-
