Length 30.78m
Year 2013
Carbon Copy
2013|
Motor Yacht
Carbon Copy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Carbon Copy measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 5.99 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.
Carbon Copy has a composite hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Carbon Copy has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Carbon Copy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Carbon Copy flies the flag of the USA.