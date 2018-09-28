Carbon Copy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Carbon Copy measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 5.99 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.

Carbon Copy has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Carbon Copy has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carbon Copy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carbon Copy flies the flag of the USA.