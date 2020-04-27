Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.9m
Year 2005

Carbon Copy

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Carbon Copy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Carbon Copy measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Carbon Copy has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carbon Copy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carbon Copy flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.4m

crew:

3

draft:

1.5m
Other Westport yachts
Related News