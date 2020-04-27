We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.9m
Year 2005
Carbon Copy
2005|
Motor Yacht
Carbon Copy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
Carbon Copy measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Carbon Copy has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Carbon Copy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Carbon Copy flies the flag of the United States.