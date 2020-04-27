Carbon Copy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Carbon Copy measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Carbon Copy has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carbon Copy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carbon Copy flies the flag of the United States.