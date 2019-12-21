Motor yacht Carcharias was built by Pershing in 2008. Her Pershing 115 exterior has been highly customised by renowned designer Andrew Winch, who also designed her ultra-modern interior.

The yacht's elegant exterior is made from lightweight carbon materials, whilst her interior is incredibly contemporary, with dark colours, black leather panelling and natural woods surrounded by cream leather furniture.

The main saloon and dining area offer the perfect place for entertaining and relaxation, with luxurious leather seating, cinema and bar.

The ultra-modern Carcharias is the first yacht to offer computer-controlled coloured lighting both inside and out; just one of the high tech features onboard that epitomize the James Bond lifestyle.

A sliding roof creates plenty of light in the open plan saloon with bar, whilst sliding doors lead out to an aft deck dining area with cushioned seating. The yacht also features a beach platform off the stern.

On the lower deck, the spacious owner’s cabin features tall windows providing natural light, and a private office. Two contemporary guest suites are also located on the lower deck.

Carcharias, with her lightweight exterior and twin MTU engines, can reach an incredible speed of 52 knots.