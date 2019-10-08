Caressa K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by RMK Marine.

Design

Caressa K measures 37.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 8.48 metres.

Caressa K has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Accommodation

Caressa K accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.