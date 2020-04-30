Cariad is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Cariad measures 45.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 446 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cariad has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Cariad also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cariad has a top speed of 21.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Cariad is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Cariad measures 45.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 446 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cariad has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Cariad also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cariad has a top speed of 21.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cariad has a fuel capacity of 60,566 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cariad accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cariad is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T23.

Cariad is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.