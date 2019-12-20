Caribana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1977 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 1994.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Caribana measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 113 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Caribana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by McCurdy Rhodes.

Her interior design is by De Savary.

Caribana also features naval architecture by McCurdy Rhodes.

Performance and Capabilities

Caribana has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.

Caribana has a fuel capacity of 8,705 litres, and a water capacity of 4,921 litres.

Accommodation

Caribana accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caribana has a hull NB of PJ160.