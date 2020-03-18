Carinthia VII is a 97.20m motor yacht built by Lurssen Yachts in 2002. Her timeless exterior lines and interior design are both the work of Tim Heywood.

The mega yacht, which benefitted from a refit in 2005, has a sleek steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 15.95m and a 4.80m draft.

As one of the largest yachts in the world, Carinthia VII is celebrated not only for her size, but for the simple beauty of her white superstructure and dark blue hull’s elegant lines.

Carinthia VII can accommodate up to 12 guests and is capable of carrying up to 15 crew members onboard.

With four MTU 8000 engines, Carinthia VII can reach an impressive 26 knots at top speed, with a cruising speed of 22 knots.

