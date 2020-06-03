Carl Linne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Carl Linne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

Carl Linne measures 32.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Carl Linne has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Carl Linne has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Carl Linne has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Carl Linne accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carl Linne is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 38.

Carl Linne is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.