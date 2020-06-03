We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Carl Linne
2003|
Sail Yacht
Carl Linne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.
Design
Carl Linne measures 32.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Carl Linne has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Carl Linne has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Carl Linne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.
Design
Carl Linne measures 32.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Carl Linne has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Carl Linne has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Carl Linne has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Carl Linne accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Carl Linne is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 38.
Carl Linne is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.