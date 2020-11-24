We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34.1m
Year 2003
Carla Elena III
Motor Yacht
Carla Elena III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Carla Elena III measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.
Carla Elena III has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Carla Elena III has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Carla Elena III has a fuel capacity of 31,416 litres, and a water capacity of 37,851 litres.
Accommodation
Carla Elena III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Carla Elena III flies the flag of the United States.