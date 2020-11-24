Read online now
Length 34.1m
Year 2003

Carla Elena III

2003

Motor Yacht

Carla Elena III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Carla Elena III measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Carla Elena III has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Carla Elena III has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Carla Elena III has a fuel capacity of 31,416 litres, and a water capacity of 37,851 litres.

Accommodation

Carla Elena III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carla Elena III flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

