Carlamaria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Carlamaria measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes.

Carlamaria has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Carlamaria also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Carlamaria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Carlamaria has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Carlamaria has a hull NB of BT 18.

Carlamaria flies the flag of BVI.