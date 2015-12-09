Carlos Primero is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Carlos Primero measures 24.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 5.99 feet.

Carlos Primero has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Carlos Primero has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Carlos Primero has a fuel capacity of 5,900 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Carlos Primero accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.