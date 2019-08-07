Read online now
Length 28.17m
Year 1999

Carmella

1999

Sail Yacht

Carmella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Carmella measures 28.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 feet and a beam of 5.92 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Accommodation

Carmella accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.92m

crew:

2

draft:

2.87m
