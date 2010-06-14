Carmen Serena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Marine Industrial Technologies .

Carmen Serena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Marine Industrial Technologies .

Design

Carmen Serena measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Carmen Serena has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lally Poulias.

Carmen Serena also features naval architecture by A.P. Malliris Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Carmen Serena has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Carmen Serena has a fuel capacity of 47,610 litres, and a water capacity of 10,710 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Carmen Serena accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.