Carnivore is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Carnivore measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Carnivore has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Carnivore also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Carnivore has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carnivore accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carnivore flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.