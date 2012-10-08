Carol Ann is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Carol Ann measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Carol Ann has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Carol Ann has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Carol Ann accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.