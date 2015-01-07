Carole Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Carole Too measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Carole Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Carole Too also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Accommodation

Carole Too accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.