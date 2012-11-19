Carolin III is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Amer Yachts.

The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.

Design

Carolin III measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Carolin III also features naval architecture by Amer Yachts.

Model

Carolin III is a semi-custom Amer 92 model.

The AMER 92’ has been specially designed for high performance and excellent seaworthiness. The hull is monoedric, planing V-bottom type. This design combines optimum hull-carrying capacity with a smooth wave response.

Performance and Capabilities

Carolin III has a top speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines

Carolin III has a top speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Carolin III has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Carolin III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Carolin III flies the flag of Germany.