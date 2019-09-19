Carolina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Carolina measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Carolina has a GRP hull.

Model

Carolina is a semi-custom Custom Line 97' model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 97' semi-custom model include: Clementine.

Performance and Capabilities

Carolina has a top speed of 27.00 knots.

Carolina has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Carolina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Carolina flies the flag of the UK.