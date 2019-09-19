Length 29.7m
Year 2007
Carolina
2007|
Motor Yacht
Carolina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .
Design
Carolina measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Carolina has a GRP hull.
Model
Carolina is a semi-custom Custom Line 97' model.
Other yachts based on this Custom Line 97' semi-custom model include: Clementine.
Performance and Capabilities
Carolina has a top speed of 27.00 knots.
Carolina has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Carolina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Carolina flies the flag of the UK.