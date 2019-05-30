Caroline 1 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2013.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Caroline 1 measures 35.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Caroline 1 has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Caroline 1 also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Caroline 1 has a fuel capacity of 20,240 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Caroline 1 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.