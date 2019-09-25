Caroline Sea II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Brooke Marine .

Caroline Sea II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Caroline Sea II measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.42 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres.

Caroline Sea II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Caroline Sea II also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl .

Performance and Capabilities

Caroline Sea II has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Caroline Sea II has a fuel capacity of 44,615 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Caroline Sea II accommodates up to 12 guests .