Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Carpe Diem measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.

Carpe Diem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Carpe Diem has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Carpe Diem has a fuel capacity of 27,060 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.

Accommodation

Carpe Diem accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carpe Diem has a hull NB of 08.