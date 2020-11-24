Carpe Diem
1994|
Motor Yacht
Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Carpe Diem measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.
Carpe Diem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Carpe Diem has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Carpe Diem measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.
Carpe Diem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Carpe Diem has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Carpe Diem has a fuel capacity of 27,060 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.
Accommodation
Carpe Diem accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Carpe Diem has a hull NB of 08.