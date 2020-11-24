We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 30.48m
Year 1992
Carpe Diem
Motor Yacht
Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Broward Marine.
Design
Carpe Diem measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Carpe Diem has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Carpe Diem has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Carpe Diem accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.