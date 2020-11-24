Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 1992

Carpe Diem

1992

|

Motor Yacht

Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Broward Marine.

Design

Carpe Diem measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Carpe Diem has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Carpe Diem has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Carpe Diem accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

