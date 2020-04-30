Carpe Diem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Carpe Diem measures 58.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 10.10 metres.

Carpe Diem has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Carpe Diem also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Carpe Diem has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Carpe Diem accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carpe Diem has a hull NB of T047.

Carpe Diem flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.