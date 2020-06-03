Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28m
Year 2003

Carpe Diem I

2003

|

Sail Yacht

Carpe Diem I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Carpe Diem I measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.90 feet.

Carpe Diem I has a wood hull.

Accommodation

Carpe Diem I accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carpe Diem I flies the flag of Turkish.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.9m

crew:

5

draft:

-
Other Custom yachts
Featured Events