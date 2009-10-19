Carpe Diem II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Carpe Diem II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Carpe Diem II measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 446 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Carpe Diem II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Carpe Diem II also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Carpe Diem II has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Carpe Diem II has a fuel capacity of 61,507 litres, and a water capacity of 10,409 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Carpe Diem II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carpe Diem II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T017.

Carpe Diem II is an ABS class yacht.