Carre d'As is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Carre d'As measures 24.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

Carre d'As has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Carre d'As has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carre d'As accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.