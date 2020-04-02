Read online now
Length 24.1m
Year 2001

Carre d'As

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Carre d'As is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Carre d'As measures 24.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

Carre d'As has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Carre d'As has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Carre d'As accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

31Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

5.79m

crew:

3

draft:

2.74m
