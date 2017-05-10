Carte Blanche is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Carte Blanche measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Carte Blanche has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Scott Carpenter.

Carte Blanche also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Carte Blanche has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Carte Blanche has a fuel capacity of 39,743 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Carte Blanche accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Carte Blanche has a White hull.

Carte Blanche flies the flag of the USA.