Cartouche is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Cartouche measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Cartouche has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Cartouche also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cartouche has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cartouche has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cartouche accommodates up to 10 guests .