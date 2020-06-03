Cartouche is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by H2X Yachts & Ships in France.

Design

Cartouche measures 28.80 feet in length and has a beam of 12.00 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Coste Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cartouche has a top speed of 15.00 knots.

Cartouche has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cartouche accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.