Length 28.8m
Year 2010
Cartouche
Sail Yacht
Cartouche is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by H2X Yachts & Ships in France.
Design
Cartouche measures 28.80 feet in length and has a beam of 12.00 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Coste Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Cartouche has a top speed of 15.00 knots.
Cartouche has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Cartouche accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.