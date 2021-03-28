Cartouche is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by H2X Yachts & Ships, in France.

Design

Cartouche measures 28.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 12.00 feet.

Cartouche has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Coste Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cartouche has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cartouche accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.