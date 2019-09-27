Alloy Yachts have begun cutting steel on the AY44, starting the process which will send the expedition yacht for her launch in 2012. The specification for this new voyager is for a 39m, twin screw, steel hull and aluminium superstructure motor yacht. The AY44 will venture to the far reaches of our oceans without compromise to comfort and safety. Her luxurious interior will be designed by the well known Redman Whiteley Dixon. The owner’s representative will be Peter Wilson of MCM, a regular around the Alloy Yachts yard and well qualified to oversee this new project. AY44 will be built to Lloyds 100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH, UMS and will be compliant with LY2.

CaryAli is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2015.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

CaryAli measures 39.16 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.38 feet.

CaryAli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by RWD.

CaryAli also features naval architecture by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

CaryAli has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

CaryAli accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

CaryAli has a hull NB of AY44.

CaryAli is a LY2 class yacht.