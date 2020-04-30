Casa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Casa measures 28.70 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Casa has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Casa also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Casa has a top speed of 28.40 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Casa has a fuel capacity of 8,150 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Casa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Casa has a hull NB of 580.