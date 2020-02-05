Casa Blanca is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2010.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Casa Blanca measures 29.87 metres in length and has a beam of 6.55 feet.

Casa Blanca has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Casa Blanca has a fuel capacity of 24,544 litres, and a water capacity of 3,637 litres.

Accommodation

Casa Blanca accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Casa Blanca flies the flag of the USA.