Casablanca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Casablanca measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.9 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Casablanca has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Casablanca has a fuel capacity of 18,225 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Casablanca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.