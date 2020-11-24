We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.04m
Year 2000
Casablanca
Motor Yacht
Casablanca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Casablanca measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.9 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Casablanca has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Casablanca has a fuel capacity of 18,225 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.
Accommodation
Casablanca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.