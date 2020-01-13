Casino Royale is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2016.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Casino Royale measures 32.91 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Casino Royale has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 36.00 knots.

Casino Royale has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Casino Royale accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.