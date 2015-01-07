Casino Royale is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Casino Royale is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Casino Royale measures 49.68 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 491 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Casino Royale has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Casino Royale also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Casino Royale has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Casino Royale has a fuel capacity of 56,781 litres, and a water capacity of 8,328 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Casino Royale accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Casino Royale is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 032.

Casino Royale is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.