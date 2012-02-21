Cassiopeia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1946 by Torre del Greco and most recently refitted in 2015.

Cassiopeia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1946 by Torre del Greco and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Cassiopeia measures 37.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.61 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Cassiopeia has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Cassiopeia has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cassiopeia has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Cassiopeia accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.