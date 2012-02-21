Read online now
Length 37.25m
Year 1946

Cassiopeia

1946

|

Sail Yacht

Cassiopeia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1946 by Torre del Greco and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Cassiopeia measures 37.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.61 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Cassiopeia has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Cassiopeia has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Cassiopeia accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

9Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.12m

crew:

5

draft:

2.61m
