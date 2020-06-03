Cassiopeia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Cassiopeia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Cassiopeia measures 32.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.84 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Cassiopeia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Cassiopeia has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cassiopeia has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cassiopeia accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cassiopeia has a hull NB of 053.

Cassiopeia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.