Castellina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Castellina measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.

Her exterior design is by Frank Neubelt.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Castellina also features naval architecture by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Castellina has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Castellina has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Castellina accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Castellina is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 171.

Castellina flies the flag of Cook Islands.