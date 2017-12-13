Castlefinn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Castlefinn measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

Castlefinn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Castlefinn is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Castlefinn has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Castlefinn has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Castlefinn has a fuel capacity of 20,744 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Castlefinn accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Castlefinn flies the flag of Marshall Islands.