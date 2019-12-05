We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Castor
1962|
Motor Yacht
Castor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2004.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Castor measures 47.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.91 metres.
Castor has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Castor also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Castor has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Accommodation
Castor contains 7 cabins.