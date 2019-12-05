Read online now
Length 47.52m
Year 1962

Castor

1962

|

Motor Yacht

Castor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2004.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Castor measures 47.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.91 metres.

Castor has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Castor also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Castor has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Castor has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Castor has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Castor contains 7 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

6.91m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
