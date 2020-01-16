Casual Water is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Casual Water measures 33.50 metres in length and has a beam of 6.98 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Casual Water has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt.

Her interior design is by Marie Pottinger.

Casual Water also features naval architecture by Frits De Voogt .

Performance and Capabilities

Casual Water has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Casual Water has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 6,624 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Casual Water accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Casual Water has a hull NB of 635.