Casuarina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Delta Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Casuarina measures 37.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Casuarina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Casuarina also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Casuarina has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Casuarina has a fuel capacity of 31,415 litres, and a water capacity of 4,163 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Casuarina accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Casuarina has a hull NB of 110006.

Casuarina flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.