Catalonian Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Catalonian Spirit measures 34.00 metres in length.

Catalonian Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Inace Yachts.

Catalonian Spirit also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Other Specifications

Catalonian Spirit has a hull NB of 564.