Catalyst is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Alloy Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Catalyst measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 6.33 feet.
Catalyst has an aluminium hull.
Catalyst also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Catalyst has a top speed of 8.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Catalyst accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Catalyst flies the flag of British.